​Richmond apartment block destroyed by fire

The Residence Le Riverain in Richmond was completely destroyed after a fire broke out on Wednesday morning. Help was called in from neighbouring Windsor to help fight the fire in the three storey building that once housed the St-Jacob Hotel and Richmond Town Manager Rémi-Mario Mayette told the Record that a temporary shelter was established as fast as possible to take in the occupants of the building.

“The temporary shelter was opened at 9am in the Centre Sainte-Famille,” Mayette said, explaining that the town took charge of looking for alternative living situations for the occupants. The building, he said, offered rooms and apartments for people living in vulnerable or underprivileged circumstances.

By early afternoon the town manager said that all but three of those at the emergency shelter had found places to stay with family or friends. The three that remained were actually from a building across the street and were evacuated due to concerns about smoke inhalation. It was expected that they would be able to return home by the end of the day.

Read the full story in Thursday's Record