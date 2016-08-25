“The adventure does not stop” Veronica Kaczmarowski on the closing of Le Cartier

The abrupt closure of the Le Cartier restaurant in Sherbrooke on Monday came as a result of unmanageable rental costs, former operator Veronica Kaczmarowski explained to the Record.

“It’s a very large space, and not all that space is used but we’re obliged to pay for it because it is here,” Kaczmarowski said, citing a lease that required an extremely high level of sale to be viable combined with a downturn in the economy leading to a reduction in sales. The sudden nature of the closure, she added, is just a reflection of how she received the news.

“We learned just before the weekend” the former owner said, explaining that she tried, unsuccessfully, to negotiate an alternative. “This was brutal.”

