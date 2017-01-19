“Grant was one of a kind”
By:
By Gordon Lambie
Thursday, January 19, 2017
SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC
Grant Taylor, one of the Eastern Townships’ only remaining World War Two veterans, died on Tuesday in his 96th year. Taylor’s life and longevity have been celebrated in the pages of The Record on many occasions over the past few years, and he is being remembered in the community as someone who made important contributions to his local community.
See tomorrow January 20 Record for the full story.
