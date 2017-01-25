“I think we’re all called to something deeper.”

The St Francis Regional Ministry of the Anglican Church of Canada picked up a new priest this month in Father Giuseppe Gagliano. A graduate of Queen’s University and Yale Divinity School, Gagliano told The Record that despite never having felt, growing up, like Quebec was a place he was destined to be, he’s really excited to be here.

“I thought to myself when I accepted this position that I’m not doing anything to help the paradox of my identity,” Gagliano said. “I’m a half Sicilian Roman Catholic, half Swiss German Mennonite who is an Anglican from Ontario with only a foundational knowledge of French, living in rural Quebec. I am quite aware of the oddity of my identity being here, but I’m also really excited.”

