$24.55 million infrastructure ­investment at BU

On Friday morning Bishop’s University made an announcement regarding major infrastructure investments on the campus for the

science laboratories in the Andrew S. Johnson building, as well as the John Bassett Memorial Library.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2018.

With the renovations inside the library already underway, the recent investment from provincial and federal governments will allow Bishop’s to carry out its vision for a Learning Commons to address the evolving needs on the campus.

Built in 1975, the BU library was designed to accommodate 1,500 students. Enrollment has grown to over 2,400 students and Champlain Regional College, which also uses the library, has 1,100 students.

With library renovations already underway, the new Learning Commons will accommodate the higher student population and focus on a more modern and collaborative student-centred approach to learning.

The cost for the Learning Commons project totals $17 million, while the renovations in the Johnson building will cost $7.5 million.

