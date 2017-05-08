4 Vert et Or football players taken in the 2017 CFL Draft
By:
Dylan Konecny
Monday, May 8, 2017
SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC
Four members of the Université de Sherbrooke Vert et Or were drafted into the CFL Sunday night, as part of the Canadian Draft, the fourth most of any U Sports school in 2017.
Calgary led the way with nine players selected. Carleton and Montreal tied for second with seven players drafted each. The reigning Vanier Cup champions Laval had three players selected.
