64 complaints filed following Trudeau’s language blunder

By yesterday afternoon, 64 complaints had been filed with the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages (OCOL) regarding Prime Minister Trudeau’s decision to answer all questions in French at last week’s town hall meeting in Sherbrooke.

Nelson Kalil, Media Relations Manager for the OCOL, pointed out that seven of the 64 complaints had to do with the Prime Minister’s decision to answer a French question in English in Peterborough a few days before his Sherbrooke visit.

“It doesn’t matter where the incident occurred,” commented Kalil, adding “One complaint or 64, it’s the same investigation.”

