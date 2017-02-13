An 80-year love story still in the making

Valentine’s Day has always been the traditional time of year when we celebrate love both new and blossoming as well as a love that is seasoned with time. This past Saturday at the Résidence Memphré seniors’ home in Magog, a special celebration of an 80-year love story was held for Adrien and Simone Laplume who now live in Magog after spending the majority of their life in Potton.

See the February 14 issue of Brome County News for the complete story.