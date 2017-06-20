Aircraft enthusiasts unite in East Angus

Chances are, if you were in the Sherbrooke area and outside at some point this weekend, you heard an airplane flying overhead. A large collection of small and medium sized aircraft were either heading to or coming from the local airport from Friday to Sunday for the 23rd edition of Les Faucheurs de Marguerites, the annual gathering of recreational pilots.

Although airplane enthusiasts who came out to the event on Saturday by car might have felt like the weather was perfect for such an outdoor event , organizers shared that not as many pilots were present because of forecasts of severe thunder storms elsewhere in the province. A wide range of different aircraft were nonetheless present, from helicopters to home-made craft in a variety of forms. The event was once again host to one of Canada’s CF-18 fighter jets this year, as well as a L-29 Delfin fighter jet from the former Czechoslovakia.

Taking place in June of each year, Les Faucheurs de Marguerites is among the largest events of its kind on Canada’s east coast.