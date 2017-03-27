Amos J lives to sing another day

Sunday evening’s episode of La Voix was an emotional rollercoaster for fans of local singer songwriter Amos Joannides (Amos J), who went up against Quebec rocker Maxime Desrosiers singing Zébulon’s R’viens pas trop tard in the ‘duels’ portion of the singing competition.

After a long deliberation, coach Marc Dupré declared Maxime the winner of the duel, but just as Amos J supporters were coming to grips with the local singer leaving La Voix, coach Isabelle Boulay used her ‘steal’ to keep Joannides on the show as a member of her team.

“It was really tough,” Joannides said. “It was surprising how affected I was on an emotional level,” he added, “I really did believe I was going to win that duel.”

“Each coach has two steals,” Joannides explained, giving a rundown of how the show progresses.

