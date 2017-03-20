Amos J. sings his way onto La Voix

Townships songwriter and performer Amos Joannides (Amos J.) has earned a spot on the French television singing competition La Voix.

During the fifth week of blind auditions for the current season of the show, Joannides performed the song Badfish by Sublime and impressed coach Marc Dupré enough to be invited to join his team.

“It just felt right,” Joannides said, when asked what prompted him to throw his hat in the ring.

