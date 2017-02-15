The Bedford-Farnham Bulls bring home a third banner

The Bedford-Farnham Bulls played in a midget hockey tournament February 10 to 12 and came home with a first place trophy and banner for their arena.

The team won 5 out of 5 games play, the finals being at 4 o’clock on Sunday afternoon against Hockey-Export-1 Sherbrooke. The Bulls won 5-2 in a fast, clean game with good sportsmanship on both sides.

Line up; Guillaume Viens (Goalie) Josua Ouellet; Joakim Bergeron; Joshua Boivin-Drouin; Louise-Philippe Emond; Tommy Chenard; Vincent Racicot-Roy; William Chenier; Xavier Demontigny; Alexis Bonvouloir Longpre; Jesse Salois; Dylan Boudriau and Hugo Lamarche (borrowed from the Bantam team thank you)

Coach's: Francois Viens (head coach), Ass coach's: Mary Gilman, Donald Drouin, Michel Emond