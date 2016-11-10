Bibeau looks back on a big year

Maire-Claude Bibeau, Federal Minister of international development and the Francophonie and Member of Parliament for Compton Stanstead gave a positive report on what she said was an eye-opening and life changing first year in office on Thursday morning at Uplands Cultural and Heritage centre in Lennoxville. Bibeau spoke for close to 40 minutes in total giving a brief reflection on what it has meant for her to serve as an MP and a Cabinet Minister over the last 12 months as well as details on how the programs of the Liberal government have played out within her riding and the region.

“I had no idea to what degree an MP and her team can make a difference in a person’s life,” Bibeau said, making reference to the 578 different cases and issues brought to her constituency office since the 2015 election, mostly having to do with immigration or taxation, “when people come to the riding office it’s as a last resort.”

Acknowledging that being an MP is already a significant commitment before any ministerial commitments are added on top of it, Bibeau expressed deep respect toward and gratitude for her office staff and the work they have done to keep her in touch with the local community.

“I have a dream team and I am so impressed by the work they have done,” the MP said.

Read the full story in Friday's Record