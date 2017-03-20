Big crowd for BUPA gathering

The Bishop’s University Pride Alliance (BUPA) drew record attendance to its annual wine and cheese reception on Saturday night. Held every year as a form of outreach at the Uplands Cultural and Heritage Centre, the event brings together students from the school club and members of the community for the purposes of both networking and standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

A wide array of local community organizations, student clubs, religious groups, and other visitors were represented in the crowd.

