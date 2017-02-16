Border jumping trumps Safe Third Country Agreement

The Haskell Free Library sits comfortably on the Canada/United States border, and has long been an example of the harmonious relationship between the two countries.

In some parts of Stanstead, the border is protected by a row of flower pots. In other areas, people just say ‘my back yard is the United States’, comfortable with the invisible division.

In recent weeks, that invisible line has never been so clearly defined, as a surge of asylum seekers, deliberately crossing illegally, has begun to flow into Canada, the majority into Quebec.

The U.S. President Donald Trump, within days of his inauguration, began following through on campaign promises to restrict immigration while overtly discriminating against people from predominantly-Muslim countries under the guise of ‘enhancing public safety’.

