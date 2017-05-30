Brighter futures for local students

The Lampe Foundation brightened yet more student lives last Thursday with their annual award ceremony. The non-profit organization gave a medley of financial prizes to some of the most hardworking local students.

“Our goal is to support institutions from the Townships” said co-president Carol Mooney. The foundation receives money from local organizations to fund the awards, she explained. The donors then decide what areas the money will go towards.

See full story in May 29 Record