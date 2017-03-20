Busy ­political weekend in Sherbrooke

Saturday was a politically charged day in Sherbrooke, with meetings being held across the city for and by representatives of four different provincial and municipal political parties. While the Quebec Liberal Party and its leader Philippe Couillard were meeting at the Delta Hotel, the local chapter of the Parti Quebecois met to discuss plans for the future. Similarly, while the recently formed municipal opposition party Sherbrooke Citoyen held an investiture ceremony for their prospective candidates in the upcoming municipal elections, the party of current Sherbrooke Mayor Bernard Sévigny held a conference to discuss the issues that they feel matter to the city today.

