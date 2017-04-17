Community presentation and consultation of ‘Coeur villagois’

With nary a place left to sit last Wednesday evening the TBL Community Centre was brimming full of passionately concerned citizens who came to learn about the town’s tourism plan for the next three years. Amidst a certain amount of skepticism and despite the absence of a budget for the detailed proposal, the steering committee of the “Coeur villageois” plan received much enthusiasm, support and suggestion.

