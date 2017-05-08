Cookshire elementary gets the gift of art

The students and staff of Cookshire Elementary School received a special gift on Monday afternoon from the graduating art class at Alexander Galt Regional High School. To a mix of oohs and aahs from the assembled student body, the visiting high school artists unveiled fifteen canvasses featuring a colourful array of Canadian animals.

“These are amazing, I’m so proud,” said Galt art teacher Sigal Hirshfeld, explaining that the idea for the project came from the Cookshire school’s interim principal, Tina Jacklin, while adding that it fits into a broader mission she has of making art relevant for her students by bringing it out of the classroom and into the community. “Art is meant to be seen and enjoyed.”

