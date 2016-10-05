Cooperation makes it happen: local social enterprises launch networking project

Ten social economy businesses and six organizations banded together yesterday to launch a pilot project they are calling “L’economie sociale J’achete.” The project is a joint initiative of the network of social economy enterprises of the Eastern Townships (REES-Estrie) and the Corporation for community Economic Development (CDEC) and puts a focus on developing connections and cooperation between local non-profit organizations, cooperatives, and public institutions in the hope of bolstering the local economy and strengthening the social fabric of the region

“This pilot project will allow us to systematically experiment with actions and strategies to improve our business relationships with public institutions and private organizations in the greater Sherbrooke Area,” said Maïa Poulin President of REES-Estrie. “This project is not necessarily about getting preferential treatment from the participating buyers, since each actor has its own rules, but we have the premise in mind that the private and public sector both offer different possible applications of the principles of social economy. For us this is a way of consolidating our efforts to better understanding these markets and adapt our ways of approaching them.”

The social economy, in this case, refers to businesses, cooperatives, and organizations that have been founded on the premise of serving a direct need within their community with a focus on sustainable development. These enterprises often work toward job creation and deal directly with issues like poverty or social isolation.

