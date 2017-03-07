Daoudi bringing his search for meaning to Sherbrooke

Adventurer, educator, and philanthropist Yannick Daoudi is back in the Townships right now and in the middle of two presentations on his life’s work at the CEGEP de Sherbrooke. Entitled “In Pursuit of Meaning,” Daoudi’s talk is meant to help get people out of their shells and off in search of their purpose in life.

“I’ve been travelling all over the world for the last 20 years doing human powered expeditions,” Daoudi said, calling his travels a 30,000km pilgrimage. “I want to talk about this journey and how it eventually led to the creation of my foundation.”

