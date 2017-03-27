Dialogue +: Mobilization begins in Sherbrooke

Poignant testimony, unequivocal support from governments at all levels, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Quebec government's Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusion, Kathleen Weil, and massive support from decision-makers in Sherbrooke and its region greeted young leaders during the first Dialogue + Forum held in Sherbrooke last Friday.

One of these young leaders, Céline Bouffard, expressed her delight with this event by saying, "I am privileged to be part of this team of young leaders who, thanks to networking and intercultural and intergenerational dialogue, have begun to rebuild the social fabric that constitutes the essential breeding ground for our living together."

