Digital art festival takes new technology to the streets

The Espace [im] media digital art festival is getting ready to roll back out onto the streets of Sherbrooke after a three year hiatus. Organized by the Sporobole contemporary art workshop and gallery, located just east of Wellington Street in downtown Sherbrooke, the festival will see the creative work of 23 different local and visiting artists presented in venues and on the streets of the city in an immersive experience focused on how modern technology interacts with the human body.

“We take for granted that digital art is mostly about interaction and fun and things like that,” said Sporobole Artistic Director Line Dezainde. “Yes, they are these things but there are also studies suggesting that a real physiological change can take place.”

Read the full article in Wednesday's Record.