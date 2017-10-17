Dream come true for local Habs fan

Twelve-year-old (as of yesterday) Ethan Lacroix from the Shefford area had quite the birthday celebration this year.

On Tuesday, he had the opportunity to take the ice at the Bell Centre as a flag bearer for the Montreal Canadiens at their home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“He’s been a Canadiens fan pretty much since the day he could walk and put on skates,” said his father Ron Lacroix.