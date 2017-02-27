E. Bolton gets $10K to commemorate Col. Harry Baker
By:
Ann Davidson
Monday, February 27, 2017
EAST BOLTON, QUEBEC
Denis Paradis, elected member for the federal riding of Brome-Missisquoi, paid a welcome visit to East Bolton to deliver news that a grant up to $10,000 in community engagement funding under Veterans Affairs Canada’s Commemorative Partnership Program would be issued to the East Bolton Association for the Preservation of Heritage Buildings funding.
See the story in the February 28 issue of Brome County News.
