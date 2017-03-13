Eastern Townships on storm watch

By Gordon Lambie

Continuing the winter that just doesn’t seem to know what to do with itself, the Eastern Townships region is on watch to receive anywhere between 10 and 45 cm of snow tomorrow in a storm that Environment Canada is referring to as “hazardous”

According to the warning issued this afternoon, a low-pressure system developing over the Central United States will track toward the coast of New England tomorrow as it intensifies. The weather system is predicted to hit much of Southern and Central Quebec with snow beginning tomorrow morning. At the time snowfall amounts through Wednesday evening were expected to get as high as 45 centimetres over a number of areas, especially in the Eastern Townships, Beauce, and Charlevoix regions and parts of the Gaspé Peninsula.

In addition to the snow, northeasterly winds of between 70 and 100 kilometres per hour are expected, meaning that those who choose to brave the outdoors could face near-zero visibility as a result of blowing snow in addition to that which is already falling from the sky.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,“ the weather service warned. “Road closures are possible.”

The winter of 2016-17 has already seen a wide range of weather phenomena across the Eastern townships from massive snowfalls to record-breaking highs of 18 degrees Celsius. As of this writing, Tuesday’s snow is expected to continue off-and-on until Thursday alongside a gradual easing of the frigid temperatures experienced across the region last weekend.