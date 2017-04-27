Estrie Aide bike sale coming up Saturday, May 13

Sherbrooke’s fifth annual bicycle fair is set to take place this coming May 13 from 8 a.m. to noon at Estrie Aide. The sale, organized as a way to promote safe cycling in the city by providing access to low-cost, high-quality used equipment, will include close to 500 bicycles priced between $5 and $350.

“We could not do this alone,” said Claude Belleau, General Manager of Estrie Aide, underlining the important partnership of several of the City of Sherbrooke’s services, the local Police, and a small army of volunteers. The latter of these groups is responsible for the complete inspection and tune-up of all of the bicycles sold and. For the first time this year, each bike will come with a description of the work done by the maintenance crew.

The bike sale will take place in Estrie Aide’s new secondary building, located at 356 Wellington South across the street from their main location. Anyone interested in buying a bicycle is invited to come to a preview event on Friday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. All bicycles to be sold the following day will be on display. As for sale day itself, prospective buyers are encouraged to turn out early, as last year people started to line up for the 8 a.m. sale as of 3:30 in the morning.