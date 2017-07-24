Euro-Spa says thank-you to local firefighters
Matthew McCully
Monday, July 24, 2017
ST. IGNACE DE STANBRIDGE, QUEBEC
Joseph Bihler remembers Jan. 7 as one of the coldest days of this past winter. That may be because his memory of that day involves watching the reception hall of his Euro-Spa health centre burn to the ground while dozens of firefighters from surrounding communities fought to save the other buildings on the compound.
See the story in the July 25 issue of Brome County News.
