Evan Fitzpatrick signs entry level deal with St. Louis Blues

Sherbrooke Phoenix netminder Evan Fitzpatrick has taken another big step towards playing in the NHL. The 19-year-old goalie and 59th overall pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, this past weekend signed on with the St. Louis Blues on a three-year entry level contract.

When asked about his goalie signing his first contract, “very proud!” was the response of general manager Jocelyn Thibault. “Every time you have a player from your organization drafted and developed signing a pro contract is a proud moment for the organization.”

This past year Fitzpatrick was the workhorse for the young Phoenix squad, the Blues prospect finished the regular season with the second most shots against, 1569, second most saves, 1411, and the third most minutes played, 2740:39, by any goaltender in the QMJHL.

Fitzpatrick had one shutout this year making 33-saves in a 3-0 win over the Drummondville Voltigeurs on March 11th.

