Farewell Sebby Call

Someone said that it takes a community to grow a child. In TBL it has been a child who has lit the fire within the hearts of its entire community. And it is this community that has remained steadfast in its love and generosity over the past two years to a kind and decent family who were faced with the unimaginable, possibility of losing their precious ten-year old son after gruelling battle with Acute Myeloma Leukemia.

Jen Wykes and Steven Call and their son Phillip were not alone on March 14 when Sebastian (Sebby) succumbed to his raging blood cancer.

See the complete story in the March 28 issue of Brome County News..