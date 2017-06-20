The Fathers of ­Fermentation in action

The Record stopped by The Golden Lion Pub on Friday to witness the mixing of the Sir John Eh-le, a special beer for Canada’s 150th year.

Seen here are brewer Terry Drew with Lion co-owner Stan Groves and Brewmaster Alan Pugsley, who created the recipe and made the trip from Maine to oversee the process.

The lion is one of seven microbreweries across the country, all making the same limited edition recipe, which will be available as of July 1.