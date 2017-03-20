Federal grant completes required budget for Theatre Lac-Brome

By December 2016, Nicholas Pynes, artistic and general director of Théatre Lac-Brome, was in an onerous position of having to halt the theatre renovation, but news that the non-profit organization would be receiving the full amount requested of Canada’s federal Minister of Heritage on December 23 couldn’t have been a better gift.

It was a joyous occasion when Brome-Missisquoi MP Denis Paradis hand delivered the commitment in February.

