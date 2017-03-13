Fifty years in “the business of being controversial”

Terry Mosher started drawing political cartoons professionally in Canada’s centennial year, 1967. In the fifty years that have followed, the artist better known by the nom de plume Aislin has been present to comment on most of the political and cultural changes that have made Quebec and Canada the places they are today.

Next Thursday night at 7pm Mosher will take a look back on that significant career as a part of Bishop’s University’s 2016-17 Donald Lecture series, simultaneously launching a new book entitled From Trudeau to Trudeau - Fifty Years of Cartooning.

