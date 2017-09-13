Fire services merger a good thing, Hatley Township mayor says

The inter-municipal fire services merger between Ogden, Hatley, Ayer’s Cliff, Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley, Stanstead Township, North Hatley, Stanstead, and Hatley Township has been a hot topic recently.

While the majority of the municipalities approved the agreement unanimously in recent council meetings, a number of firefighters who spoke to The Record raised concerns about the proposed régie. Stanstead Township approved the agreement with a three/two vote amid vocal opposition from members of the public who were frustrated that they weren’t given more information about the plan beforehand.

