Former Gaiters Star announces retirement from pro football

B.C. Lions receiver Shawn Gore called it a career this past week. The Bishop’s University grad was the club’s second-round selection in the 2010 CFL Draft and joined the Lions midway through the regular season after attending training camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2010. Through seven CFL campaigns, he appeared in 113 regular season games recording 307 receptions for 3,911 yards with 20 touchdowns. The Ontario native also enjoyed a Grey Cup win in 2011.

“Shawn has informed the club that he has decided to retire and pursue a new path,” Lions GM and head coach Wally Buono said in a statement.

