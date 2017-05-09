Former Richmonder finds new calling in the Yukon

Sonny Gray transplanted his Richmond roots to the Yukon roughly ten years ago. Now he hopes the fruit of that labour will be enough not just to feed his family, but the whole territory.

Gray is the CEO and founder of North Star Agriculture Inc. a company looking to bring commercial aquaponics to the Yukon as part of a solution to the problem of local food security.

“Food security is a major issue in the north,” he said, explaining that when it comes to fresh produce, the situation is precarious at best. “Currently we’re a truckload away from having the shelves empty.”

See full story in Wednesday, May 10 Record