Foundations for Farming digging in on College Street

Anyone driving into Lennoxville from the east over the last several years might have passed it by as a slightly run-down, overgrown house along the side of the river, but the property at 2455 College Street is in the process of a significant transition. Built in 1910 as a home for the director of the neighbouring experimental farm, the property was purchased last April by Chris Hornibrook, and is being leased to Foundations for Farming Canada.

“We started with Foundations for Farming in 2011 working with Bishop’s University’s refugee sponsorship program and their school of business,” Hornibrook said. “We had a couple of students who were part of those programs and we set up a small demonstration garden to support work being done out of Zimbabwe.”

Foundations for Farming is a faith-based approach to low-impact conservation agriculture based out of initiatives started in Africa. Building on the success of their initial year in Lennoxville, Hornibrook said that the local program began to grow and move around within the community, working most recently on the land of Greenridge Baptist Church.

“That two year commitment finished last fall and the project was looking to expand,” Hornibrook said. “That’s when we saw the 2455 College Street property for sale.”

The property is now well on its way to being transformed into a more permanent local headquarters for the project’s community gardening mission.

