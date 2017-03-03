Four Gaiters named to U Sports East-West Bowl Roster

Wednesday afternoon the roster for the U Sports East-West bowl was officially released.

Last year at the 2016 East-West bowl game in Montreal at Percival Molson Stadium on McGill University’s campus Bishop’s linebacker Etienne Morin stole the show earning the defensive player of the game honours.

Four members of the Bishop's Gaiters will represent team East at the annual showcase of the top players eligible for the following year’s CFL Draft.

The four Gaiters that will be heading to Quebec City are defensive lineman Mathieu Breton, receivers Michael Nelson and Dashaun Smellie as well as offensive lineman Matthew Ouellet De Carlo.

In the Gaiters’ 2016 campaign Breton played in seven games making 20 tackles, two for loss and one sack as well as having one fumble recovery.

Nelson played in four games with the gaiters catching 12 passes for 200-yards and one touchdown.

Smellie, in his third year with the Gaiters, caught 12 passes for 84-yards in seven games.

See full story in March 2 Record