Friendship has no age limits

Intergénérations Québec, an organization promoting activities that engage with both young and old across the province, has put out a call for submissions to its annual events competition. Every year for the last 29 years the organization has celebrated organizations and projects that cross generational borders in Quebec for one week in May, using their competition as a way to highlight the best of the best

“We want to give some visibility to intergenerational initiatives in Quebec,” said Caroline Chantrel, communications and development agent with the organization. “It’s a chance to show everyone what it is and reward those working in the field”

