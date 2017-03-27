Fulford takes fundraising to heart

136 students at Knowlton Academy, Mansonville Elementary School, and Heroes Memorial Elementary School in Cowansville were certified in CPR recently thanks to a quirky annual fundraiser organized by Crystal Badger of Fulford.

“The kids really engaged,” Badger said, explaining that she was inspired to fund the courses after the town of Lac Brome offered a free defibrillator course to the citizens of Fulford taught by paramedic and Heart and Stroke Foundation instructor Daniel Garvin. “I enjoyed the course a lot, his way of teaching was interesting, fun and creative.”

See full story in March 27 Record