Gaiters lose to Huskies in home opener 40-21

The Bishop’s Gaiters lost their second straight game since the start of the season, falling to 0-2 in AUS conference play. The Saint Mary’s Huskies took control of the game early on scoring on four of their first five possessions, jumping out to a 23-0 lead in the first quarter forcing the Gaiters to play from behind the rest of the game.

Bishop’s got on the board to cut the lead to 23-7 when Nathan Walker caught a pass from Mathieu Demers for a 37-yard touchdown.

