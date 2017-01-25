Gaiters officially ink deal with AUS for football

The Gaiters made it official when associate athletic director Joey Sabo signed paperwork in Halifax to play football in the Atlantics University Sport conference this past Monday.

Bishop’s will have eight games, playing all teams in the conference twice, and two bye-weeks during the 10-week season. The AUS kick-off starts on August 26th with that week being the Gaiters’ first bye-week of the year. The first season for the Purple and Silver in the AUS has a sort of rhythm. The first half and second half have the Gaiters play the same teams in the same order alternating the hosting duties.

