Gaiters trip to Halifax unsuccessful in 55-11 loss

The Gaiters trip to Halifax was unsuccessful as the Huskies blew away the Purple and Silver in the second half to take a 55-11-win Saturday.

Through the first half the game was close, with Halifax holding a 21-10 lead after 30 minutes. Bishop’s got their first touchdown of the game to tie the game after linebacker Elijah Williams recovered a fumble for a 5-yard score with 5:32 remaining in the first quarter. After Vincent Dubé kicked a 27-yard field goal to push the Gaiters ahead 10-7 with 0:47 seconds left in the first quarter, on the ensuing kickoff, Huskies returner Johnny King returned the ball for a 99-yard touchdown to put the Huskies ahead 14-10 with 0:32 left in the first quarter.

