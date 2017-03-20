Girl guides put the “fun” in fundraising

The Lennoxville Girl Guides held their annual Saint Patrick’s Day coffee party on Saturday, drawing large crowds to the hall of Lennoxville United Church for an array of different fundraising activities.

“We’ve done really, really well this year,” said leader Marisa Hoy, explaining that the fundraiser has been a part of local guiding culture longer than she can remember.

In addition to a lively quarter auction, the party also included both silent and secret auctions to support fundraising efforts. Girl Guide cookies were also on sale, as well as locally produced soaps.

