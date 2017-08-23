Global Excel looking to expand

Big changes are in the plans for the corner of William-Paige and Queen Streets in Lennoxville. The City of Sherbrooke’s demolitions committee approved a request on Wednesday afternoon to demolish the old garage at 79 Queen as well as the building at 1 William Paige Street in order to expand the head offices of Global Excel Management (GEM).

“The project consists of demolishing these two buildings in order to carry out an expansion,” said Daniel Quirion, the architect with Jubinville and Associates who presented the project to the committee.

Quirion explained that although both of the buildings to be demolished are still in good condition, neither meets the growing needs of the local business. The architect presented an image of a larger complex to be built as an addition on to the existing GEM building. While positive about the eventual development, he pointed out that any further steps that the company wishes to make are reliant upon approval of the initial demolition.

