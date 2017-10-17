Grannies helping grannies

A couple of proud grannies in the parking lot of the Amédée Beaudoin community centre in Lennoxville on Saturday afternoon following a two-day clothing sale held in support of the Steven Lewis Foundation.

Grannies for Grannies is a Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) interest group formed over a decade ago.

The goal of the group, comprised mainly of local grandmothers, is to raise money for the Steven Lewis Foundation, which provides care and support to women, orphans, grandmothers and people living with HIV/AIDS in Africa.

To date, the local grannies have raised over $90,000 for the foundation. The sale this weekend raised roughly $1000, according to Heather Keith, one of the founders of the group.

Keith pointed out that clothing remaining from the sale will be passed on to another sale in support of Aube Lumière. A handmade quilt that didn’t sell will be raffled off at the grannies’ next fundraiser, an upcoming craft fair.

“We grannies know how to do it,” Keith said, explaining that they make sure everything possible gets redistributed to help with fundraising efforts for other local charities.