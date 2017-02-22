Hello Judy, it’s Justin...

Judy Ross, the founder of Mental Health Estrie and the centre of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s language blunder during Sherbrooke’s town hall meeting in January, received a phone call from the PM himself on Feb.3 offering a sincere apology.

“I was very surprised and extremely pleased,” Ross said, regarding the phone call.

When Ross arrived at the Sherbrooke Armoury for Trudeau’s town hall meeting, she had no expectations.

“I thought I’d be lucky if I got to ask a question,” she said.

