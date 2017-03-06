This is how protesters face off in Sherbrooke
Matthew McCully
Monday, March 6, 2017
SHERBROOKE, QUEBEC
Demonstrations took place in several cities across Quebec on Saturday, organized by far right groups opposed to parliamentary motion M-103, which condemns Islamophobia and calls on the government to address rising hatred and fear.
In Montreal the demonstrations became heated as demonstrators and counter-protestors clashed and engaged in physical exchanges, requiring interventions from riot police.
In Sherbrooke, the mood was more civil.
