Hugo Roy named Phoenix’s finalist for QMJHL’s Marcel-Robert Trophy

The names of 18 candidates for the Marcel-Robert Trophy, which will be presented at the Golden Pucks Gala on April 5th, were released earlier last week.

The Marcel Robert Trophy is awarded annually to the Scholastic Player of the Year in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The winner is the player who best combines on-ice performance with success in school.

The Phoenix’s nominee for the prestigious award was none other than team captain and Cookshire-Eaton native Hugo Roy.

