Hussars swimming with the fishes for Operation LENTUS

On Sunday afternoon, May 21, 18-year-old Pablo Davey-Mariscal received the call.

By 11 p.m. that night, he was on his way to Montreal to help the army’s flood relief efforts.

Private Davey-Mariscal was one of seven reservists of The Sherbrooke Hussars sent as additional support for other reservists already on-site. Stationed in Pierrefonds and l’Île Bizard, Davey-Mariscal said his first deployment was “quite the experience of getting dirty”.

Davey-Mariscal described the work involved with LENTUS, an operation designed to send the Canadian Armed Forces out to help civilians when natural disasters strike, such as this year’s floods. The troops would work non-stop, with barely two hours sleep a night.

